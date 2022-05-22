Sassa paid R2.5m to advisers assisting with implementation of ConCourt judgments

Cape Town – The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) paid R2.5 million to former members of the technical committee that assisted the agency to implement Constitutional Court judgments and advise on a business model review for Sassa. This was revealed by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu in responding to DA MP Bridget Masango, when she asked about the process followed to appoint members of the technical committee for the payments of social grants.

Masango asked about the amount paid and the role of each of the former members who were apparently given upfront information by former social development minister Susan Shabangu. Masango wanted to know whether the technical committee had furnished the department with any reports and whether these could be furnished to her. In her response, Zulu said the technical committee for Sassa was appointed by Shabangu to assist the agency implement the March, 2018 Constitutional Court judgment and advise on a business model review of Sassa.

“Various Constitutional Court judgments in the course of 2017 made it clear that there were challenges with the existing contract with service providers for cash payment, without which Sassa would not be able to execute its mandate, and the extra capacity for a period of time was required,” she said. Zulu also said the technical committee was appointed from May, 2018 to October, 2018 in accordance with National Treasury regulations. It was mandated to interrogate the state of readiness of Sassa and the SA Post Office to take over the full payment of social grants when the contract expired with Cash Paymaster Services in April, 2018.

“The total amount paid to the technical committee for payments of social grants was R2 534 831.05,” Zulu said. Each of the former committee members were paid as follows: ∎ Former transport minister and now ANC MP Dipuo Peters received R468 503.

∎ Former SAPS deputy national commissioner Manoko Nchwe R449 040. ∎ Former Memela Pratt and Associates chairperson and now Sassa chief executive Totsie Memela R235 592. ∎ Former deputy director-general Selwyn Jehoma R383 466.