Sassa records 701 fraud cases by officials worth R50m

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has detected and investigated 701 suspected cases of fraud with a potential loss of R50 million that involved 40 of its officials over the past two years. This was revealed by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu when she was responding to parliamentary questions from EFF MP Laetitia Arries, who asked about the total amount lost by the Sassa over the past two years due to fraudulent activities involving its officials.

“For the period under review, approximately 701 suspected cases of fraud cases were detected, investigated, involving 40 Sassa officials who were implicated to the potential loss of R50 515 541.34. “It is important to note that this figure represents a cumulative potential loss documented for the said period involving various other parties not limited to Sassa officials,” Zulu said. She said these cases ranged from fraudulent collection of grant funds intended for “deceased individuals”, the submission of disability grant applications with falsified medical information and the illicit collection of child support grants.

Zulu said of the total suspected cases of fraud detected during the period, 698 were finalised while three were still under investigation. “A total of 37 cases were referred to law enforcement agencies for criminal investigation and prosecution.” The minister ascribed the increase in the detection of fraud within Sassa to the institution’s anti-corruption strategy.

Zulu explained that disciplinary processes in the public service were guided by the senior management service handbook as well as the disciplinary code. “Several sanctions may be issued, such as warning letters, suspension, demotion and others. However, the regulations preclude financial recovery of a loss which occurred as a result of fraud that may have arisen through the conduct of the official.” Disciplinary actions were instituted against 74 officials.

Her response showed that Eastern Cape led the pack with 19 cases, followed by Mpumalanga with 17, KwaZulu-Natal with 15, Limpopo and Western Cape 10 each, North West five, Free State and Gauteng three each and the Northern Cape two. Sanctions imposed against the officials that underwent disciplinary proceedings varied from written warning to dismissal. “A total number of 62 cases have been finalised and 22 are in progress,” she said.

“It should also be noted that some fraud cases are being investigated or handled by external or third parties like the Special Investigating Unit, Public Protector, the National Treasury and SAPS,” she added. According to Zulu’s responses, four officials were dismissed following the disciplinary proceedings, seven were slapped with suspension without pay, 14 were given final written warnings and another 14 received written warnings. There were six withdrawals of cases, three officials were found not guilty, one resigned and 22 officials have pending cases.