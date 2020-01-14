Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said the service point in Harare Square was closed in February last year following continuous armed robberies, which had led to agency staff refusing to go back to work until safety issues were addressed.
But this had not yet happened, Tyhido said. “The Sassa regional manager must be fired. We met him and advised him to open a service point.
"We also advised, as a short-term solution, that neighbourhood watch members were willing to work with security and be paid a stipend.
"We also suggested they engage with the City to find a hall or any other public space that can be turned into a service point.