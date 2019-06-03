File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has denied an appeal by an evicted family from a farm near Melkbosstrand. The Stoffberg family had occupied Farm 77, formerly known as Baas Ariesfontein Outspan, which spans 4 259 081 hectares, for more than a century after acquiring the land in 1895.

In 1959, after the family acquired three farms and had consolidated them into one property, it was renamed Keert de Koe.

The City, however, was the registered owner of the land after a new lease had not been signed by Nicolaas Stoffberg in 1996.

The Stoffberg family pleaded that the property they were to be evicted from had continuously been in the possession of their family until Nicolaas, who took over the lease from his father Marthinus, “decided not to enter into a further lease in respect of the property, as he had formed the view that the property belonged to his father”.

SCA Judge Christiaan van der Merwe said: “Relying on the rei vindicatio the City (had) launched proceedings in the Western Cape High Court, for the eviction of the appellants from the property.”

The property had been designated a public outspan since 1832, where a natural fountain on the property provided drinking water to the trekking farmers and their livestock.

“In 1895, (Marthinus’) grandfather inherited two adjoining farms in the area surrounding the property. “In 1903, he acquired another adjoining farm by way of a Crown Grant.

“Since then, (Marthinus’) grandfather farmed these three farms as a unit,” said Judge Van der Merwe.

Marthinus and his brother entered into a written lease agreement with the predecessor in title of the City in 1969, where they jointly leased the property at an annual rental of R600. The lease took effect on April 1, 1969.

However, upon expiration of the 1996 lease agreement, Nicolaas had taken over the farming operations from his father.

Although each renewed lease agreement did not commence immediately upon the expiry of the previous one, the family in each case had continued to pay the rental in terms of the expired lease until the renewal.

“After hearing evidence, the court concluded that the appellants did not prove that (Marthinus) had become the owner of the property.

“It consequently dismissed the counterclaim and granted the eviction order and ancillary relief sought by the City, with costs; but granted leave to the appellants to appeal to this court,” said Judge Van Der Merwe.

Dismissing the appeal, he concluded: “The appeal cannot succeed. It is not disputed that the employment of two counsel was justified.

“In the result, the appeal is dismissed with costs, including the costs of two counsel.”

Cape Times