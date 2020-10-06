SCA dismisses City of Cape Town challenge over pit bull attack at resort

Cape Town – A woman who was attacked by a pit bull while swimming at the Harmony Park Resort in Strand seven years ago is closer to finally receiving damages for her wounds and post-traumatic stress disorder, as the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed the City of Cape Town’s application challenging its liability. SCA Judge Mahomed Navsa found Fatiema Carelse could have known when she set out with friends and family on a bus trip from the Cape Flats, it would turn into a nightmare. He found wrongfulness and negligence on the City’s part had indeed been established. The incident happened in December 2013 at the day camp in Strand, which was run by the City. The dog was owned by Quinton Eksteen and brought to the camp by Dylan Eksteen, through a section that was unfenced and unpoliced – in contravention of the City’s by-laws.

The dog bit Carelse, allegedly causing her serious physical injuries, as a result of which she developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

She instituted action against the City in the Western Cape High Court, arguing negligent breach of a legal duty to ensure the safety of visitors to the day camp.

The City defended the action, admitting in its plea it owed the public using the facility a “duty of care”, but pointed to the fact the dog was brought on to the premises unlawfully and in the face of notice boards that indicated dogs were prohibited entry.

The high court nonetheless held the City liable for any damages that Carelse might prove; and Quinton, as owner of the pit bull, for a 50% contribution to the City.

Judge Navsa noted that from witness evidence, the City was understaffed and consequently security arrangements relative to crowd size was inadequate.

He also noted in his judgment it would be “incongruous” for Quinton to be held partially liable, but not Dylan, who unlawfully brought the dog to the day camp.

“One must either employ sufficient staff to ensure public safety, or not conduct a resort at all,” Judge Navsa’s judgment read.

“Little did Ms Carelse know that what promised to be an enjoyable and social weekend event, would turn into an attack on her by a pit bull dog, while she and others were frolicking in one of the tidal swimming pools.

“The City recognised the potential dangers that dogs presented, by enactment of the by-laws referred to. This acknowledgement is reinforced by the signs prominently displayed at the main entrance.

“It is further substantiated by the officials who have, on numerous occasions prior to the incident, fined persons who brought dogs to the resort, or warned them, or impounded dogs.”

Judge Navsa went on to note though that on that day, officials were aware dogs entered the facility, either on their own or led by owners or controllers at the “free entry” point by people who wanted to avoid detection or being searched.

“There had also been a prior complaint of an assault at that resort.

“In that case, this court took into account that the resort had been left woefully understaffed due to a staff meeting and concluded, with regard to the vulnerability of women and disabled people in our society, that the municipality in question had rightly been held liable,” the judge said.

City spokesperson Priya Reddy said the City was studying the judgment and could not yet comment.

