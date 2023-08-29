Scammers target Cape Town businesses, pose as health officials

The City has warned local business owners against fake health officials trying to scam them out of money. “The modus operandi is not new, but could leave unsuspecting business owners out of pocket. The City therefore urges everyone to arm themselves with the necessary information to avoid falling victim to the scammers,” the Cithy said.

Over the past few weeks, the City said suspects tried to defraud businesses by posing as health officials and indicating that they could issue health related approvals for a fee. The City said that no official was permitted to accept payment directly from clients and any applications that did require payment should only occur at a City cash office or via an electronic funds transfer into the City’s bank account – details of which were available on the City’s website. “If anyone comes to your premises to conduct an inspection, it is always advised to check their credentials, but specifically if that individual requests direct payment or some other kind of favour or reward for services rendered,” said mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross.