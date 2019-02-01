A woman using crutches was unable to flee after demonstrators gathered outside the Civic Centre to protest against poor service delivery were cleared by police who fired a stun grenade. Some made it to the council chamber. Photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

Cape Town – Chaos erupted outside the Civic Centre yesterday when police used a stun grenade to disperse activists protesting over a lack of service delivery. The protest led by the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) got under way as the city was holding its first council meeting for 2019. They demanded that mayor Dan Plato speak to them.

The SJC said they were asked to help by communities in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Kraaifontein who needed water and sanitation.

SJC general secretary Axolile Notywala said the scene was like something out of apartheid.

“I was very angry because just last year the Constitutional Court ruled on the right to protest. To act like that towards people who were peaceful felt like apartheid.

"It seems people can’t to raise their voices to try to get the attention of officials. As soon as they do so, they are met with the barrel of the gun.

“The protest was about five communities living in informal settlements. They are requesting water and toilets in their communities. They marched in November and handed a memorandum to the mayor, but his response was dismissive.

“They met again this year and we helped them try to get the mayor to speak to them.”

He said they were waiting for someone to respond “when public order police came up the stairs out of nowhere, combat-style, without attempting to speak to anyone”.

When I tried to talk to them, they released a stun grenade and everyone ran away. A woman on crutches fell down and when I asked the SAPS to assist, they did nothing.”

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “SAPS members responded to the protest at the Civic Centre in Cape Town and took action to disperse the crowd.”

Safety and security executive director Richard Bosman said: “Protesters blocked the entrance to the Civic Centre. They were asked to move but refused.

“To clear the entrance, SAPS members fired stun grenades to disperse the crowd. The executive mayor later left the council chamber to address the protesters, as requested.”

During the council meeting, Plato said the council was committed to ensuring communities enjoyed quality services. “I want to wish them well for 2019 and remind them that my door remains open if there are problems they are grappling with.

“Our philosophy remains that we need our communities to work with us because we cannot do it alone.

“We need an active citizenry. We want our residents to be proud of where they work and live, and we would love to see them continue to play their part too.”

