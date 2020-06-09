Scholar transport drivers won’t return to work over lack of PPEs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Scholar transport drivers protesting over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) have demanded a meeting with the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) before they return to work. The drivers demonstrated outside the legislature yesterday as Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils across the country headed back to school. SA Scholar Transport Association (Sasta) provincial chairperson David Slinger said the association was concerned that since the announcement of the reopening of schools, it had not been contacted about measures for sanitising its vehicles, or distributing masks for pupils and drivers. “How are they expecting us to be able to do our services without us following the right safety precautions? We want the government to supply these to all scholar transports as we’ve had no source of income for the past three months,” Slinger said. He said the drivers were also required to practise capacity measures, which dented their pockets.

“Why nothing has been put in place by (Transport MEC Bonginkosi) Madikizela for the scholar transport? Why are we sidelined and not recognised, aren’t we playing a role in the upbringing of the future generations of this country? We are also taxpayers and we deserve to be treated as such.

“It’s time that we sit down with all the relevant parties and start working together to help this industry to be recognised as a viable part of our country’s economy,” Slinger said.

Sasta organiser Munkie Oliphant echoed Slinger’s sentiments, saying the organisation needed to be engaged and included in decision-making processes.

“Now we are being told that schools are reopening and no form of communication was done with us. The safety of the children comes first to us. We decided not to transport children until the department engages us with their plans,” she said.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department received a letter of request for a meeting for the first time yesterday.

“The Sasta is a group of private operators hired by parents. They are not contracted to the WCED as part of the Learner Transport Scheme (LTS).

“We have engaged with the operators contracted to us on the LTS. Sasta was only recently established, allegedly in April 2020. The WCED will consider the letter and the request to meet as received today,” Hammond said.

Madikizela’s spokesperson, Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, said: “The matter of recognition of the organisation was on the agenda of a meeting called by the nation’s Minister of Transport.

"We can therefore not comment on the issue. However, issues raised in the letter sent to Minister Madikizela will be addressed in a written reply to the organisation.”

Cape Times