School of Skills to empower youth, women in need

Cape Town -The Learn to Live School of Skills, under the auspices of the Salesian Institute Youth Projects, celebrated the ceremonial handover of its new electrical workshop, funded by the Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency (Tika) in Somerset Road, Green Point, on Tuesday. The handover forms part of three inauguration programmes carried out by Tika this week, focusing on empowering the youth and women in need.

The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and the Turkish ambassador Ayşegül Kandaş . The electrical workshop has been completed with the provision of air conditioners, work stations, vice-pedestals, chairs, tables, cabinets and all the necessary electrical equipment required. Learn to Live School of Skills school principal Tony Austen said the purpose of the Salesian Institute was to provide a conducive learning and training environment for young people, to develop the necessary skills to create their own future.

“The ceremony was musically supported by the Learn to Live's Marimba Band. A truly memorable occasion when partners create skills development for South Africa's future leaders and artisans,“ Austen said. Kandaş said Tika had completed 15 projects in various provinces, gearing towards enhancing the well-being and empowerment of local youth and women. “As the Turkish Embassy, we try to support the youth and women of South Africa through Tika projects.

We value our collaboration with the Department of Social Development when carrying out such projects. Supporting the Salesian Institute with an electrical workshop will contribute to the skills training of the youth in the school,” Kandaş said. Zulu commended Tika for its support. “There was a tragedy that brought us together and after that we started talking about what else can be done.