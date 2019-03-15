Outgoing Arcadia Primary school principal Mr Gavin van der Speck with star pupils Niyaaz Abrahams, Breyton Fisher and Redaah Menton, flanked by educator Ms C Petersen. Photo: Facebook / Cape Flats News

Cape Town – Arcadia Primary School in Bonteheuwel said farewell to their head, Gavin van der Speck, who served the school for almost half a century. Residents, former pupils, former and present teachers held a special send-off ceremony for the seasoned teacher at the school last night.

The Mitchells Plain resident will be serving his last day at Arcadia Primary School today as he is retiring and intends to open an early childhood development centre in the area.

“I grew up in the area and also went to this school. So I basically knew everyone and people respected me all these years because many sport activities were introduced by me which kept their children out of the street.

“Like any school that is in a gang-infested area, the school also experienced some challenges. Some gangs schooled here listened when I asked them to respect the school and to stop coming into the school grounds.

“I happened to teach pupils who respected every teacher as opposed to the current generation. Self-respect and discipline among that generation and present pupils at the school made me enjoy teaching.

“It is sad that in schools all we see is stabbing and teachers having to deal with an ill-disciplined generation abusing so-called rights. Yesterday and today have been emotional days and I will miss everyone,” he said.

His rich experience, well-honed skills and kindness, which had made a difference at the school, is what many said would be missed.

His work in the gang violence-prone area inspired many other teachers not to leave the school but to stay and make a difference in pupils’ lives.

He put the school on the map academically, and also in terms of sport.

Teacher Celeste Salie said her 11 years under Speck’s leadership had been filled with growth and inspiration.

“I am the teacher I am today because of his wisdom and guidance. This school had the pleasure of receiving a great mentor who always pushed everyone, including the pupils, to reach their full potential.

“Beyond the strict disciplinarian, he is soft-hearted and dearly loved by everyone. Hence, we call him a ‘gentle giant’.”

Mary-Jane Jacobs, who has been Speck’s secretary for about 39 years, said: “He is a perfectionist so I learnt to be well-organised

“His work ethic, professionalism and values have helped me at school, home and other areas in my life.

“One thing I will remember most is how he can’t stand a mother’s tears.

“Some would come and beg for their children to be placed at the school, and he would refuse since it’s full, but the minute they cry sincerely, he would change.”

Cape Times