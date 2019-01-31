File picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA

Cape Town – Sophakama Primary School principal Sabelo Makhubalo says Dunoon backyarders tapping into the school’s water supply were the reason the school incurred a water bill amounting to more than half-a-million rand. From having a bill of roughly R2 4000 a term, the school is now trying to see how to settle its more than R530 000 water bill.

By November last year the bill stood at around R440 000 and principal Makhubalo said: “We need to use the water so we cannot just turn it off during the day, and at night we have night schools that uses the premises.

“The only time the water can be turned off is after that, so we try to have someone turn it off then but it's not always possible.”

He said the informal settlement behind the school had about 300 homes and was growing daily, with more people moving in.

“They are busy building double-storeys as we speak. We are still waiting to hear from the City about what will be done and how we can resolve the matter. For us it would be too dangerous to approach the people ourselves.”

Makhubalo said they did not have the kind of money needed to settle the account and it was unfair as they were not the ones using all the water.

“The challenge that we have with this is that those people are there on the field. The City is not saying exactly when they will be providing services to those people.”

He said he believed the best way to deal with this was to give them new services.

“The City has allowed those people so stay there, that is a settlement now. They must get services like all other settlements.

The City said: “Initial report from the City’s inspector indicated that there were no longer any illegal connections into the school’s water supply.

"However, officials from the City’s Water and Waste Services department have engaged with the principal and will arrange for a follow-up inspection with him present.

“In the interim, the City will action a dunning lock on the account, which means that no payment will be demanded or interest added to the account while the matter is being fully investigated.”

Cape Times



