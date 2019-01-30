Photo: Twitter

Cape Town – The schoolboy who fell from a train was then hit by a second train near Maitland station, police have confirmed.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation following the death of the 15-year-old boy around 9.45am between Woltemade and Maitland stations, News24 reported. According to Rwexana, the boy had been in school uniform.





Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott said on Tuesday: “The operational impact was the closure of one line, with all Northern trains from #3412 deviated via Ysterplaat until the investigation was wrapped up at 12:54 and the line vacated by SAPS.”





Scott said it was “tragic that such a young life should be lost so needlessly” and sent Metrorail’s condolences to the teenager’s family.