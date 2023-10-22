Schools to win cash prizes in International School Library Month

In celebration of International School Library Month, learners can win R30 000 to spend on library resources by showing off their creative skills in the poetry and poster competition being held by the Western Cape Department of Education. The theme this year is #BackOnTrack with SchoolLibraries, which will explore the ways in which libraries and the availability of resources can help learners to get #BackOnTrack after the pandemic.

“Reading and writing is a crucial skill that must be mastered if our learners are to succeed in their school career and beyond, and having access to library resources at schools can make a real difference in improving learning outcomes,” said Education MEC David Maynier. For the poetry competition, three high schools will receive R30 000 each for winning entries in English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa, and three primary schools will receive R30 000 each for winning entries in English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa. For the poster/drawing competition, three primary schools (Grades 1 to 3) will also receive R30 000 each for winning entries in English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa, and one special school will receive R30 000 for a winning entry.

Last year the competition received 429 entries. West End Primary School, Eersterivier Secondary School, Umnqophiso Primary School and Courtrai Primary School, among others, emerged winners. There are two categories in this year’s competition: a poetry competition for Grades 4 to 12, and a poster/drawing competition for Grades 1 to 3 and special schools. All entries will need to answer these guiding questions:

How do school libraries help learners to get #BackOnTrack after the Covid-19 pandemic? If there is no school library, how would having one help learners get #BackOnTrack? How would winning school library resources help your school?