Tulbagh High School principal André van der Merwe with Irfaan Petersen at the handover event held at the school. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Principals and teachers of Tulbagh High, Waveren High and Roodezandt Secondary in the Winelands received a boost to their teaching programmes with the donation of the latest CAPS approved natural science, physical science and life science kits. The kits are sponsored by the Gouda Wind Farm - Blue Falcon,

One of the kits covers the FET physical sciences curriculum for grades 10 to 12. Topics include mechanics; waves, sound and light; matter and material; and chemical change.

They contain all the necessary chemicals and are housed in a lockable metal cabinet with topic trays.

The other kit consists of life sciences material and the third natural science and technology, all of which come complete with a teacher’s guide and learner worksheets.

Acciona Energy Global SA’s economic development manager Irfaan Petersen, who presented the kits to the schools, said the country’s future prosperity depended on increasing numbers of graduates in science, technology, engineering and maths and that this process started at school level.

“We hope that the science kits will help to improve the performance of learners in these subjects at local schools.

“This will enable them to go on to university and ultimately begin careers in engineering and scientific fields which will contribute to a vibrant economy,” said Petersen.

Roodezandt Secondary principal AM Beerwinkel said: “We are delighted to receive these science kits which will be a major boost to our teaching programme.

“It will help our learners to engage with science and increase their understanding and appreciation of a subject which many believe to be a difficult one.”

The Department of Basic Education’s director for partnerships in education Louis Taylor said: “These are the youngsters who have the potential to become the country’s technical leaders of the future.

“We view this as an investment in the learners, in their schools and, on a wider scale, in education and the economic growth of the nation.”

The project was co-ordinated and managed by Ahmed Motala of the New Africa Education Foundation, an NPO that has partnered with Blue Falcon to roll out the project to the schools.