Cape Town – The Clareinch post office, which will forever be haunted by the actions of an employee who has confessed to brutally raping and killing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana there, yesterday saw men from all walks of life standing together against gender-based violence. About 100 men led by the Mankind Project, an international non-profit community of men from all walks of life, picketed outside the building, which is still closed to the public following Mrwetyana’s death.

They stood in silence for nine minutes, remembering Mrwetyana and all women and children who have experienced violence or been killed at the hands of men.

The front steps of the post office were covered with flowers, commemoration crosses and posters.

Protester Kholikile Dlakiya from the Mankind Project said: “Let’s show our wives, mothers, daughters and country that we stand together in grief, shame and anger at the current state of our nation.

"As men, we are role models for our families and our communities and occupy positions of power.

“We need to take accountability for the roles we play and the fact that this current crisis of violence against women is due to our action, and inaction.”

Another protester, Aron Halevi, who launched the #99949 campaign four days ago, said men needed to be better role models in their communities instead of being feared.

“We need to take responsibility for the roles we play, whether actively or passively, both by our actions and our inaction.

"The campaign calls for all men in South Africa, regardless of age, race, sexuality or income, to stand together at this critical moment,” he said.

Mrwetyana is among a number of women killed in recent weeks, including Nwabisa Mthumeni from Khayelitsha, who was killed on Friday.

The 31-year-old was found at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve, 16km from her home, with gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

According to the police, Mthumeni was abducted from her home in Site C by men who first shot and wounded her 33-year-old boyfriend.

The body of another woman, yet to be identified but believed to be in her thirties, was found in an open field in Gugulethu on Friday morning. She was found with a rock placed over her badly beaten face.

On Saturday, a 27-year-old woman was killed in alleged gang crossfire in Lotus River.

In Khayelitsha a group of ANC Women’s League members handed over a memorandum at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court demanding urgent and drastic action against perpetrators who victimised women and children.

This was after the women sang hymns at the scene where the unidentified woman was found in Gugulethu.

