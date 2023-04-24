Scourge of GBV under spotlight again

Cape Town - The scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) has once again been thrust into the spotlight after a Philippi woman was raped at a crèche in Browns Farm last week, while another woman was sexually assaulted inside a local church in Khayelitsha earlier this month. Both incidents were reported to the police. They come in the light of the recent crime statistics released in February, that showed that an alarming 15 000 sexual assaults were reported to the police.

Of these assaults, more than 5 000 were rape incidents that took place at the residence of the perpetrator or victim. In Philippi, the victim, whose name has been withheld, was allegedly accosted by the suspect while on her way to the crèche in Browns Farm on Monday last week. It is believed she was one of the assistant teachers at the crèche.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the suspect forced her onto the premises where he raped her and also robbed her of her cellphone. “Preliminary information reveals that the 25-year-old victim was on her way to the crèche when she was accosted by an unknown suspect from behind. “The suspect forced her onto the premises where he raped her and also robbed her of her cellphone.

“He thereafter fled the scene on foot. No arrests have been made yet,” he said. This while two suspects, aged 20 and 25, were arrested for allegedly robbing church members and sexually assaulting a woman inside the premises during the Easter weekend in Site C, Khayelitsha. The suspects allegedly broke into the premises where it was only women attendees, closed the door and robbed them of their cellphones and sexually assaulted one of the women.

Pojie said that the Khayelitsha Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences was investigating cases of business robbery and sexual assault. Site C, Khayelitsha ward councillor, Khayalethu Kama, said that they were shocked and devastated by the incident. “We have managed to engage with all relevant stakeholders and we held a prayer service to pray for a better and safer community.

“We are also planning more programmes that will educate men in our communities about GBV and crime,” he said. Professor of political science at Stellenbosch University, Amanda Gouws, said women were not safe no matter where they were. “The problem is that violence has been normalised and it doesn’t matter where they are, women are attacked.

“The bottom line is we have a very dysfunctional government, and a very dysfunctional police service. “We are facing a situation where women can’t expect the state to protect them. “Another problem is if men keep thinking this is not part of their problem, nothing is going to change,” she said. MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said:

“Attacks on our women and children shows the decay in our society. “We are all part of this broader society and if we allow it to occur or continue without reporting it, we are just as guilty as the perpetrators. “Any form of GBV is vile and appalling and it will never be condoned,” said Allen.