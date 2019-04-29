Cape Animal Welfare Forum chairperson Karen de Klerk said steps had been taken to find the stores selling and/or importing the boots. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The Cape Animal Welfare Forum (CAWF) has slammed the sale of “scratch-resistant boots” for cats, comparing them to a medieval torture device. The organisation said the product was in direct contravention of the Animal Protection Act, which prohibits the attachment of equipment to an animal which causes pain and distress.

The anti-scratch boots for cats are made of hard plastic and feared to cause suffering to cats, said the organisation.

CAWF chairperson Karen de Klerk said steps had been taken to find the stores selling and/or importing the boots.

“The product is in direct contravention of the Animal Protection Act 71 of 1962, which prohibits the attachment of any equipment to an animal which will cause distress.

"Steps are being taken by CAWF members to trace the import agent for the product and to appeal for its discontinuation.”

The organisation said cat lovers must think carefully before purchasing the products sold in pet stores and related plastic retailers.

“This product will hurt your cat. CAWF will also be following up with the NSPCA and any other avenue available to stop the sale and importation of this and other inhumane products for use on animals. Make sure you understand your pets’ needs, instincts and natural behaviour before you bring it into your home,” she said.

Beauty Without Cruelty SA chairperson Toni Brockhoven said: “The so-called anti-scratch boots are extremely cruel devices, reminiscent of thumb screw torture devices which date back to the 17th century.

“These hard, plastic tubes are to be tightened over a cats paws, using a screw device, rendering the cats immobile, therefore unable to walk, escape or use a litter tray, and are a horrifically stressful apparatus to be used on any animal for the purpose of supposedly stopping cats from scratching furniture. These terrible devices are freely available from plastics stores.”

Members of the public have been urged to report these products by contacting CAWF on 081 352 0927 or email [email protected]/[email protected] to report sightings of the items.

