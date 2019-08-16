The cadets were given a personal tour of the society’s rooms by chairperson George Hendrie and interacted with 70 years of the country’s maritime history. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – This week, the “old salts” at the Ship Society of SA, which embodies Cape Town’s maritime heritage, opened their doors to the next generation of seafarers represented, in part, by the Sea Cadets from TS Woltemade base. Sea Cadets spokesperson Glen von Zeil said: “Sea Cadets provides youth aged 13 to 17 with maritime and nautical skills; they are encouraged to explore a maritime career, whether in the SA Navy or merchant navy, fishing fleet, ship building or related industries.

"Their activities appeal to school-going boys and girls from Grade 6 to 12 who enjoy having 'serious fun' while learning leadership, self-discipline and maritime skills”.

The cadets were given a personal tour of the society’s rooms by chairperson George Hendrie and interacted with 70 years of the country’s maritime history.

This included photographs, art, ship’s badges, artefacts, books and DVDs. While on the tour, First Lieutenant of TS Woltemade Ryan Schute - an ex-Safmarine seafarer - noticed a photograph of his old ship and shared a few tales about his life at sea.

The cadets discussed what they learnt and touched on topics including discipline and commitment of both sailors and airmen to their respective roles; war being costly and should always be considered a last resort; the best way of avoiding war and the size of the American ships.

The cadets marched through the harbour and on to the V&A Waterfront with vehicle escorts to meet their parents.

For more information regarding the ship society, contact George Hendrie via: [email protected]

The Ship Society of SA, Opposite E Berth, Duncan Docks, is open on Thursdays from 7.30pm, when a maritime discussion takes place.

For information on TS Woltemade contact: Lieutenant-Commander (SCC) Paul Jacobs at [email protected]