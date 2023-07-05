Sea Point mom dies with family by her side after beach injuries

A woman who was swept off rocks by waves at Rocklands Beach in Sea Point on Tuesday afternoon has died. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said medical efforts to save her life were unsuccessful.

“From all of the emergency services, condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the Sea Point mom who sadly passed away in hospital during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, July 5. “Her family were at her side. “Hospital staff were able to locate her family, we believe from a necklace she was wearing when she was brought to hospital by paramedics.”

NSRI Table Bay duty controller Paula Leech said passers-by noticed the body of the woman drifting on Tuesday, about 200m offshore, and notified authorities. A sweeping line search eventually found the woman 500m offshore in rough seas. When rescue officials managed to get to her, she was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a critical condition.

“Hospital staff are commended for their tireless efforts through the night in trying to save her,” the NSRI said. “Family has thanked all the emergency services involved in the rescue operation in Table Bay on Tuesday. “Media are thanked for their efforts assisting in trying to locate her family.

“Family has respectfully appealed for privacy in this difficult time.” The NSRI cautioned the public about the full-moon spring tide that would last into the next few days. “NSRI are appealing to the public to take heed of the full-moon spring tide that causes higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides.