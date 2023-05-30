Sea Point resident celebrates 100th birthday, shares secret to her longevity

Cape Town - Sea Point Place resident Hedva Kessler, who celebrated her 100th birthday last week, says the secret to her long life is good genes and a positive attitude. Kessler was born in Cyprus in 1923 and moved into the retirement home six years ago. The Sea Point Place retirement community consists of independent living as well as a frail care.

Kessler is able to recall, in wonderful detail, stories and memories of her life over the years. She attributes her secret to a long life to her good genes that run in her family. “I had a grandmother who lived to 99 years old and a cousin who lived to 105 years,” Kessler said.

Her belief in God, and positive attitude and staying active are also among her secrets to a long life. Hedva Kessler Kessler celebrated her 100th birthday last Wednesday surrounded by her family and longtime friends, who said they admire and respect her “amazing energy and love of life”. While on her way down the elevator to one of the many events planned for her birthday celebration, she assisted a man whose shoelaces were undone.