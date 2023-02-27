Seal aggression now getting out of hand

Cape Town - Seal attacks may be on the increase, with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) confirming 26 incidents of aggression by seals towards humans since 2021, and they are still trying to get to the bottom of why. DFFE said it was involved in ongoing multi-institutional investigations into the phenomenon.

This came to light following a parliamentary question by DA MP David Bryant, wanting to know: “Following recent reported incidents of conflict between wild seals and humans at South African beaches, (DFFE) has identified any verifiable evidence, locally or internationally, linking high levels of domoic acid or any other toxins present in water along the South African coastline with unprovoked aggression in fur seals; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details.” According to DFFE Minister, Barabara Creecy, while historical information on the number of incidents was sparse, she confirmed, at least 26 incidents since 2021. The areas affected covered False Bay (Gordon’s Bay, Fish Hoek, Millers Point), Hout Bay, Table Bay (Bloubergstrand), and the most recent Camps Bay (Clifton 4th Beach).

“The DFFE or any other institution has yet to conclusively link aggression towards humans to domoic acid or any other neurotoxin poisoning. “To be specific, the DFFE and/ or associated stakeholders are yet to capture and test an animal that was involved with such aggression towards humans for conclusive testing. “However, international investigations have linked the behaviour to domoic acid poisoning in sea lions in the United States of America,” Creecy said.

“There is a perceived increase in the number of reported incidents in the past three years. “Most reported incidents are centred around Hout Bay; an area with a breeding colony of seals around which a successful snorkelling industry operates. “The DFFE has also noted that additional seal colonies have been establishing south of the west coast.

This accidentally increases seal and human interactions as more seals have been seen in urban areas and/or areas of high human presence. In view of public concerns and keeping animal welfare in mind, the DFFE is keeping track of all reports of seal-human conflict,” added Creecy. In September 2021 a large number of the Cape Fur Seals died in the Eland’s Bay area of the West Coast. This “die-off” coincided with the period when seals prepare for their breeding season and colonies see an influx of mature individuals.

In total, 1 633 seals were buried or removed by the municipalities between September and November 2021, DFFE explained. The Cape of Good SPCA has continuously reminded people “not to approach any wild animal, especially Cape fur seals, which can be quite aggressive and will not hesitate to bite when cornered or feeling threatened”. In those instances, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Wildlife Department can be contacted at 021 700 4158/9 or 083 326 1604 where trained members will assist the wild animal in need.