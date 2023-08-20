Seal pup found barely alive bounces back after feasting on sardines

A seal pup was recently rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA after he was found weak and barely alive on Glencairn Beach. At this time of the year, Cape fur seal pups all along the Western Cape coastline around a year of age are weaned from their moms and must head out on their own to hunt. They haul out on beaches, tired, hungry and just wanting to be left in peace to rest.

In the case of the seal pup, now named Peace, the SPCA said on arrival at their Short-Term Care Facility, wildlife animal carers administered fluids and electrolytes and although he was too weak to feed, after two days Peace had bounced back and was eating half-a-kilogram of whole sardines a day. “By the end of the week, it was clear that he was ready to go home to the sea and was released at a quiet stretch of beach where people and dogs would not be an issue for him while he re-calibrated his compass, dived into the water and headed for home.” According to the organisation, a combination of wild seas, deep ocean swell and a lack of fish for food, find the most inexperienced seal pups washed ashore where they will need a few days rest before attempting to make the journey back to their home colony.

“For some, the journey here will prove too much, and without any energy reserves or thick enough layer of blubber insulating them against the frigid Atlantic water temperatures, will die right where they land. Fortunately, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA is well-prepared to rescue these young animals in distress and are able to provide safety, warmth and enough food (supplemented with essential vitamins and minerals) to see these yearlings back to health and strong enough to resume their lives in the marine ecosystem.” Members of the public are invited to join the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Seal Squad, to volunteer and help seals in distress. Applications can be found by visiting: https://form.jotform.com/capespca/volunteer-application-form-2023