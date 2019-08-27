Marius Tredoux (right) and his initial co-accused, Rynard van den Heever, who had charges against him withdrawn due to a lack of evidence. Photo: Supplied / SPCA



Cape Town – Marius Tredoux has been sentenced to 10 months' correctional supervision for the torture of a seal pup in Velddrif.

In a video which went viral last year, Tredoux was seen beating and stabbing a seal pup on a fishing boat. The incident outraged people across the world, with the Swartland and West Coast SPCA opening a case of animal cruelty.





Tredoux, who pleaded guilty to crimes in terms of the Animal Protection, was sentenced at the Magistrate’s Court in Laaiplek, Velddrif, on Friday.





He was given a 10-month jail sentence suspended for three years. This sentence will come into effect if Tredoux is found guilty of the same charges within three years; if he is found catching fish in the sea or river; if he is found near the sea or even on a beach; and if he is found to be abusing alcohol or drugs.





In addition, Tredoux will be under correctional house arrest for 10 months. He may only leave his home to go to work, if he has work.





In a statement, the Swartland and West Coast SPCA thanked the magistrate for his “well-considered” sentence in the case.





“Although we are still saddened by what took place and watching the video of the horrendous act will forever be seared into the memory of the SPCA staff, we feel that given the circumstances the sentence will shackle and punish Marius Tredoux for the next three years.





“Laaiplek is a small fishing community and we are confident that the residents will report any violation of his restrictions to the relevant authorities,” it said.





They also thanked Abri Bester for being a reliable witness.





“We have been led to believe that he was threatened when he became involved in this case and it was known that he would testify.”





The case against Tredoux’s co-accused, Rynard van den Heever, was thrown out due to a lack of evidence. For donations to Swartland and West Coast SPCA: Nedbank, branch code: 15460500, account number: 1546055037





Cape Times