Search continues for Mandalay man missing at Mnandi Beach

The search continues for a 35-year-old man who went missing in a suspected drowning while swimming with friends at the Groot Wolfgat Beach, between Monwabisi and Mnandi Beach on Sunday. The NSRI said four friends from Mandalay, two of them aged 31, a 29-year-old and the 35-year-old, were swimming when three of them noticed that their friend had not exited the water with them.

They initiated a search when they noticed their friend floating in the water, appearing to be lifeless. The NSRI said the friends tried to reach him in the breaking surf line, but were unable to. “NSRI Strandfontein rescue swimmers, the SA Police Services, WC Government Health EMS rescue squad and ambulance and Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services responded and joined Law Enforcement officers on the scene.

“EMS Metro Control activated the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter. “Police Control alerted the SAPS Water Policing and Dive Services (SAPS WPDS). “On arrival on the scene an extensive search commenced for the missing man.

“Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search there remains no sign of the missing man. “Police divers attended at the scene and they are continuing in an ongoing search operation. “Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time,” the NSRI said.