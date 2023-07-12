Search continues for missing Eastern Cape tuckshop owner and her assistant

It has been about three days since a tuckshop owner and her assistant disappeared in what is suspected to be an abduction after the premises near East London in the Eastern Cape was found ransacked at the weekend. A search is under way with the families of Zoleka Gantana, 57, and 27-year-old Kholosa Mpunga now praying for their safe return. According Gantana’s daughter, Nobuntu, they suspected that the incident happened on Saturday night.

“We are not sure when exactly it happened, but I was notified by a neighbour on Sunday morning after they noticed that the shop had been raided and my mother and Kholosa were missing. “We believe this was a robbery that turned into a kidnapping because some food items have been stolen. They are missing along with her vehicle. We remain in faith that they will be found soon,” she said. She also took to social media, appealing to the public to call her if they had any information that might assist.

A search is under way for missing Kholosa Mpunga. Mpunga was reported missing by a neighbour on Sunday. Nobuntu Gatana is the Eastern Cape Correctional Services spokesperson. Provincial police spokesperson Majola Nkohli said that as of late Tuesday afternoon, there were no new developments.

“Police can confirm that they are investigating the disappearance of a shop owner and her assistant, who were reported missing in Kidds Beach. “On July 9 around 11am, the inexplicable disappearance of the two people came to the attention of their families, after a customer and also a neighbour found the spaza shop in Ncera Village 7, Kidds Beach, unattended and ransacked. “The owner's vehicle, a white Isuzu Bakkie single cab with registration number HVH 157 EC, is also missing,” said Nkohli.