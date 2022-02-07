Search continues for Mitchells Plain teen who disappeared in surf

CAPE TOWN - Police divers are continuing the search for a Mitchells Plain teen who went missing at Mnandi beach at the weekend. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Strandfontein station commander Vaughn Seconds on Monday said a police dive unit is continuing an ongoing search operation at Mnandi Beach on the False Bay coast for the 15-year-old from Mitchells Plain who went missing in the surf after appearing to get into difficulty while he was swimming.

“Our NSRI Strandfontein duty crew were activated at 1:23pm, on Sunday, February 6, and the NSRI rescue craft Grand West CSI and Film Industry Fund Rescuer One were launched while NSRI rescue swimmers and our sea rescue vehicle responded,” Seconds said. The City of Cape Town's water rescue network was activated. City of Cape Town lifeguards and law enforcement officers initiated a search and were joined by two NSRI rescue craft, NSRI shore crew, WC Government Health EMS, the SAPS, Netcare 911 ambulance services and Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services.

The EMS AMS Skymed rescue helicopter was activated. “The teenager was last seen by eye-witnesses disappearing in the surf. “Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search there remains no sign of the teenager,” Seconds said.