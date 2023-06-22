Search continues for motorist who plunged off Voëlklip cliffs

Cape Town - The search continues for the body of a motorist whose vehicle plunged down the notorious Voëlklip cliffs in Herolds Bay on Wednesday afternoon. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies confirmed that drone technology had also been deployed in search of the vehicle and driver’s body.

“A search and rescue operation is underway at Voëlklip, Herolds Bay, near George, after a vehicle went down a cliff. Reports available indicate that George police were alerted about the incident at 11am on Wednesday. “A search party consisting of various emergency services was assembled and dispatched to the scene. The operation, which is under way, was hampered by adverse weather conditions on Wednesday. “The search for the missing person resumed at first light this morning (Thursday). Police divers as well as emergency services from the George Municipality are proceeding with the search and recovery operation. Drone technology is also being deployed while the team is monitoring the coastline,” said Spies.

In January two people were killed after after plummeting down the mountain edge in the space of a week. A man, believed to be from Mossel Bay, was found in the sea, while in the second incident a woman was found by a passer-by after they noticed tracks that left the gravel roadway. The body of the woman, believed to have been from Grootbrakrivier, was found on the rocks with multiple injuries and her vehicle and clothing items were found drifting in the sea below.