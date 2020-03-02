Search for 36 South Africans in China ahead of evacuation amid coronavirus outbreak

Cape Town – A call has gone out to the families of 36 South Africans living in Wuhan, China, to urgently get in touch with the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) as they prepare for a repatriation mission. The Health Ministry yesterday said there were about 199 South Africans living in the Chinese city and, of those, 147 have indicated that they wished to return home. Sixteen said they did not want to be repatriated, and one asked to be repatriated with Indian citizens who were recently evacuated by the government of India. “In response to the plea by our citizens to return home, Cabinet instructed the inter-ministerial committee to effect plans to evacuate and repatriate the citizens. "At this stage, through the Dirco (Department of International Relations and Co-operation), we are making an effort to locate the remaining 36 South Africans in Wuhan.

"We are making a special appeal to the families who may have relatives in Wuhan to contact Dirco on 012 351 1754 and 012 351 1756, [email protected] and [email protected],” the department said at a briefing.

The repatriation will be implemented in three phases: evacuation, quarantine and reunification. The evacuation will involve the military in co-operation with Dirco and Chinese officials and the quarantine will isolate Covid-19 negative people.

“Whilst it can never be possible to predict what will happen in South Africa if the virus were to be introduced to our territory, it is a useful exercise to survey the current global status and start to formulate projections that can help us guide public policy.

“We are concerned that when we first reported this matter there were 4 500 cases reported, largely in China. Today the coronavirus has spread to 50 countries worldwide with devastating consequences.

"We are in touch with and receive twice daily updates from our embassies and authorities in several countries where the infections are rising rapidly,” the department said.

In South Korea, there have been more than 2 000 cases and 13 deaths. The city of Daegu, 300km from Seoul, is the epicentre. Iran has 141 cases and a mortality of 19.

“We understand both Algeria and Nigeria have infections that have no history of travel to China; they seem to have originated from Italy.

"Reports of a death in the US and infection on individuals that cannot record any contact with a known Covid-19 case mean that we are seeing Covid-19 as a disease prevailing in communities with no direct link with China.

"We have to get ready as there is no country that has a formula to prevent the virus from infecting its people,” the Health Ministry said.

