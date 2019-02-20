File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The firearm allegedly used in the murder of a Montevideo woman and the attempted murder of her daughter is still unaccounted for. This emerged in the Western Cape High Court yesterday when murder accused Wayne Lawrence, 40, appealed against a decision to deny him bail.

Lawrence, who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Angela Marinus, and the attempted murder of their daughter, handed himself over to police on December 13, 2017, following a shooting in Montevideo on December 11 of that year.

At the time of her murder, Marinus had an interim protection order against Lawrence. Represented by William Booth, Lawrence turned to the Western Cape High Court after a bail application he made at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court failed.

Booth said his client posed no threat to his daughter if strict bail conditions were set, which included a substantial bail amount, house arrest and Lawrence living at an alternative address.

State advocate Evadne Kortjie, who is opposing bail, said Lawrence, who was the owner of two licensed firearms, had been arrested at his father’s home after he handed himself over to police.

“He is a licensed firearm holder and the (Glock firearm) has not yet been surrendered to, or seized by, police,” Kortjie said.

“With this considered, the likelihood is even more escalated that he poses a threat (to his daughter) who is a material witness in this case.”

Lawrence and Marinus’s daughter was a front-seat passenger in the car in which her mother was shot. Their daughter was wounded in the foot and her mother was shot twice - in the head and in the neck.

It was submitted by Kortjie that the community’s outrage over “such a serious offence” was to be a point of deliberation when considering bail.

Booth, however, said that he had received “letters and support from the public” concerning Lawrence’s bail application and appeal.

According to Booth, Lawrence - who held a permanent job as a sales representative at a hardware store for 13 years - would seek employment if granted bail.

“The appellant has a right to freedom; he hasn’t been tried and has not been found guilty,” Booth said.

Judge Nolwazi Boqwana is set to hand down judgment on the appeal next week.

Cape Times