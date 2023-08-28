Search for Good Samaritan Brandon who saved men from drowning in Kalk Bay

The NSRI has appealed to the public to help find a Good Samaritan named Brandon who saved two men who were swept off the harbour wall by a wave at Kalk Bay. NSRI Simon’s Town station commander Simon McDonnell said Brandon used the NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy and managed to get one man safely to shore where he was pulled out of the water by bystanders.

The second man appeared to have suffered an injury, preventing him from using a ladder to get to safety. McDonnell said four NSRI rescue swimmers deployed into the water kitted “Good Samaritan Brandon” with a personal floatation device. “At 4.45pm, Saturday, August 26, NSRI duty crew were activated following reports of two local adult males in the water, after being swept off the harbour wall by a wave.

“They were reported to be swept out to sea through the harbour entrance, at Kalk Bay Harbour, and one man, identified only as Brandon, had entered the water with an NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy to try to assist. “Good Samaritan Brandon continued to assist NSRI rescue swimmers with the casualty on a ledge below the harbour pier. “The injured man was taken into the care of CMR paramedics and he was transported to hospital by CMR ambulance in a serious but stable condition where he is recovering.

“NSRI are appealing to Good Samaritan Brandon to come forward by calling NSRI Communications 082 380 3800. “NSRI commend Brandon for his actions.” The NSRI added that Kalk Harbour wall was notorious for its reputation of sweeping bystanders off the harbour wall at high tide when seas are rough.