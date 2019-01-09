Linathi Titshala Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – As thousands of parents ooze excitement with their children preparing to go back to school, a Delft family has issued a desperate plea for anyone with information about their missing nine-year-old daughter to come forward. Linathi Titshala, also known as Nomnqindi, who has been missing for more than three weeks, is set to miss her first day in Grade 4 at Delft South Primary.

She was last seen on December 16, two days after her birthday. Linathi was wearing black skinny jeans, a grey top with laces at the back and black slippers.

At the time, she was walking to her mother’s home from her grandmother’s house in Cork Tree Street, Thubelitsha.

The two houses are only three doors away from each other.

Linathi’s mother Siphokazi said she was constantly praying for the girl’s safe return.

“It’s hard to even eat when you don’t know what your child is eating.

“If she was here, she would be excited to go to school and see her friends. Although we’re hopeful she will be found, we’re also in a constant state of fear that we’ll get a phone call to say Linathi has been harmed,” the mother said.

A search comprising about 125 people from safety and community groups joined by police intensified yesterday and Monday.

“We are pooling all resources in the hope of finding her this week.

“People from Mitchells Plain, Mfuleni, Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, Pink Ladies and the police are doing what they can.

“We have spent more than 50 hours in the search following all leads.

“Some people claimed they saw her at a park alone still wearing the same clothes,” Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary Farieda Ryklief said.

Candice Sobotker, of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, said she was shocked that some people in the community were not aware that the child was missing.

“ We wish we were informed as soon as she disappeared. We urge parents not to wait 24 hours or even 10 hours; as soon as a child goes missing report it,” Sobotker said.

Police spokesperson Hein Hendricks said the case was being investigated.

Anyone with information can contact investigating officer Nomabandla Kolweni, on 084 498 0696 or Delft police on 021 954 9000.