Search for missing Diep River woman ends in tragedy

Cape Town - The search for missing Diep River woman Glenda McGregor, who suffered from dementia, has ended in tragedy after her body was identified after allegedly being found outside Tygerberg Hospital. The 68-year-old woman was reported missing in January, prompting a frantic search by friends and family who were concerned for her health.

According to reports, Mcgregor went to a chain store in Plumstead with her friend, and waited in the car. Upon his return, she was not there. Police said a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “We can confirm that the person mentioned was identified at the mortuary. An inquest was registered for investigation.”

McGregor’s partner Michael George said he was devastated. “It’s been extremely devastating, and I am now feeling lonely and sad because we had been together for most of our lives. “We are not sure as yet how she ended up there, but we are grateful that she has been found, even under the saddest of circumstances. I still had hope that she was still alive,” he said.

“We will now wait for the police to investigate the cause of her death.” McGregor used diabetes medication, he said. Anyone with any information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.