Search for missing Knysna resident, mom intensifies

Cape Town - The White Location community in Knysna has rallied behind the family of young mother, Yibanathi Tizana who was last seen about a week ago.

Tizana was last seen sleeping in bed with her three-year-old daughter on the evening of March 15. Her mother, Ntombikabawo Tizana said when they woke up on Thursday, the toddler was sleeping alone and they assumed the 24-year-old had gone somewhere and would soon return. She said her daughter had been living with her for a couple of months and came from the Eastern Cape in hopes of finding employment.

“The child was crying and when her siblings went to check what was happening they found her alone. I was surprised that in the day Yibanathi had not returned yet, and also in the evening, which was unlike her not to report her whereabouts. On Friday we reported her missing to the police because her friends and boyfriend also didn’t know where she was,” said Tizana. Residents and local safety structures joined search efforts at the weekend, to no avail.

“There was no fight or arguments in the house. She has never disappeared before and doesn’t have any mental illness. Yibanathi also doesn’t know many places here because most of the time she lives in the Eastern Cape with her grandmother and would visit us. She would stay maybe for six months or less here, but this time she was hoping to stay longer and find employment. “I can’t eat or sleep. This has left us with so many questions, it’s just frustrating. We are begging anyone with information to assist us. We live in dangerous societies, it's important to know the whereabouts of your loved ones at all times,” said the mother.

Southern Cape police spokesperson, Christopher Spies confirmed the search for the mother started on Friday and has continued with the deployment of a trained police search and rescue dog. “Knysna police are seeking the assistance of the public in the search for Yibanathi Tizana from Rolihlahla Street, White Location in Knysna. Investigation into her disappearance reveals that she left her residence on Wednesday and never returned. Her next of kin reported her as missing on Friday and a search to trace her commenced.” he said.