Search for missing Nakane Lizane, 4, intensifies

Cape Town - The distraught mother of four-year-old Nakane Lizane, from Gqebera, has appealed for his safe return. It’s been almost two weeks since the child was last seen playing outside his home in Wells Estate with his brother on May 11.

Nakane’s mother, Zukiswa, said she had not slept a wink, praying that he walked through the door. “I sometimes stare at the door hoping he will walk in. “Each time there’s a knock I jump. I just want my baby home. He is a beautiful baby boy who is always smiling, he loves everyone. I am just pleading with anyone who has information or has seen him, to assist.

“I just want him home, the past week has been a mother’s worst nightmare, no mother should have to go through it,” she said. Zukiswa added that she has been struggling a lot since Nakane disappeared and would appreciate any assistance in bringing him home. Police spokesperson Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said police conducted a search for him on Thursday, but had to stop due to the bad weather.

“Officers from all the stations came out to assist, community members, K9 dogs and drones and we searched for him. “We are just waiting for the weather to clear up a bit and the search will continue because we want to bring him home. “It is reported that the child’s mother was at home when Nakane was dropped off from daycare. While she was busy preparing supper, Nakane was playing outside the house with his brother.

“After a while, their mother called to them to come inside, but only the 10-year-old brother went inside. “The mother searched for little Nakane but could not find him. She then reported him missing at SAPS Swartkops,” she said. She said that at the time of Nakane’s disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans, grey tekkies and a light coloured T-shirt with a denim jacket.