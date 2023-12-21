Search for new UCT Vice-Chancellor begins

UCT has officially begun a search for its next vice-chancellor to lead the institution into the future.

The advert for the VC’s role was published online on Tuesday and applications close on 31 January 2024. The incumbent will succeed the interim Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy, who took over the reins earlier this year. Council chair Norman Arendse, said the university sought to attract the best candidate to fulfil the task of steering UCT towards the continued pursuit of the university’s Vision 2030, which is anchored around excellence, transformation and sustainability.

“We are looking for an astute leader with the requisite expertise and insight to contribute to our vision of being the university of the future. We are keen on getting onboard a leader who will intellectually contribute and help strengthen our position of being the number one university in Africa, and who will ensure that UCT continues to contribute towards addressing complex and critical challenges facing our country, our continent and the world at large,” said Arendse. The process towards filling the position was preceded by a series of consultative engagements led by Arendse, with the relevant university stakeholders such as Council, the Institutional Forum and Senate. The vice-chancellor will be expected to provide strategic leadership within a collegial environment, which has been at the heart of the university’s success.

The selection committee for the role includes the chair of Council; four external Council members; two deans, elected by Senate; and two employment equity representatives, elected by the chair and co-chairs of the Institutional Forum. Staff representation on the committee include three professors (excluding deans), elected by Senate; two non-professorial members of the academic staff, elected by the academic staff (who are not professors); one professional, administrative and support services (PASS) staff member in payclass 13; one PASS staff member in payclasses 5 to 12; and one PASS staff member in payclasses 1 to 4. The committee also includes three students (at least one of whom should be a postgraduate student), elected by the SRC; and up to three co-opted members to ensure appropriate balance and diversity, elected by Council.