Search for Tazne van Wyk, 8, continues









Tazne van Wyk Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The search for missing 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk enters its fifth day today as residents continue to tirelessly comb Ravensmead - where she went missing - and surrounds for leads. Residents, police and volunteers from the Pink Ladies have been searching for the missing child since Friday. Tazne was last seen at a tuckshop only metres from her home, where she was sold an ice lolly. Police have identified her neighbour, 54-year-old Pangkaeker Moyhdian, as a person of interest. Tazne’s mother, Carmen van Wyk, has pleaded for anyone with information to come forward .

“I would like the people out there to be on the lookout for my daughter, to inform a policeman or anyone listed in the pamphlet. Please let her just be unharmed and come home safe.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk yesterday said they were still investigating.

“Detectives are following every lead, the matter is still under investigation. There are no new developments so far. Our detectives are doing all they can,” Van Wyk said.

Veranique Williams from the Pink Ladies said she had been assisting since Saturday.

“We as volunteers, and organisations with the help of SAPS try our very best to follow every lead.”

Pangkaeker 54, had been living with Tazne’s neighbour for the past two weeks.

The man is alleged to have been fresh out of prison after a conviction for murder in 2001, and a warrant for his arrest had been issued for breaking his parole conditions.

Anyone with information can contact investigating officer Dale Franks on 082 3348 772, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, Crime Line on 32211 or The Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439.

Cape Times