Nwabisa Tyandela from Khayelitsha Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Police are still searching for two missing Cape Town women, Nwabisa Tyandela and Joanita Holloway, and a teenager, Jessica Ntumba. However, the 38-year-old Renata Caira, from Hout Bay, who went missing on Friday, has been found.

The Pink Ladies NGO said last night "she is alive and safe in a clinic now" and extended its gratitude to a Captain Lourens from the Hout Bay police station for being able to trace Caira.

She had last been seen in Lategan Road in Hout Bay at 8am on Friday and had told the domestic worker she was going to "visit a good friend Annie". No further information was available on how she had been tracked down.

The 26-year-old Tyandela, a former Unisa student, who described herself as a "DIY woman and runner" on social media, was last seen going from Khayelitsha to an interview in the CBD on August 2 and never returned.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cape Town Central police station at 021 467 8100/8078 or 072 560 2624 or the Pink Ladies at 072 214 7439, 083 378 4882 or 08600 10111.

The 55-year-old Joanita Holloway, from Sea Point, was reportedly dropped off by a friend for treatment at the Somerset Hospital in Green Point last Wednesday.

She had been waiting to be fetched in the hospital's casualty ward, the Pink Ladies said, but subsequently disappeared only dressed in a hospital gown.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Sea Point police station's head of detectives at 021 430 3700 or the Pink Ladies.

The 17-year-old Ntumba, from Maitland, was last seen at home at 7.50am on August 29.