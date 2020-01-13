Search for WP athletics official continues despite reports he has been found









Allen Barnes Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The investigation into the disappearance of Western Province Athletics Association (WPPA) financial board member Allen Barnes continues, police said, following reports he has been found. Police would yesterday not confirm the reports. This was despite the Edgemead Neighbourhood Watch posting on Facebook that Barnes was “found and is unharmed”. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said police were still investigating. “The disappearance of Allen Barnes is still the subject of an investigation. It took investigators out of the Western Cape to probe the circumstances. "You may expect a further communication from this office once we are in a position to release more information,” said Traut.

The search for Barnes had been extended to Joburg last week when police said they were following up on information that he had boarded a flight.

WP Athletics president Jakes Jacobs said yesterday they would continue their independent investigation and added that they had no formal communication from police that Barnes had been found.

“I also just came across it on social media but have no further comment. We are still continuing our investigation,” said Jacobs.

Last week WP Athletics said “irregularities” had been uncovered since Barnes was reported missing, and they were investigating separately from police.

“As a board we have found irregularities since Mr Barnes’s disappearance, and we are conducting a full investigation into the matter,” Jacobs said.

Barnes was reported missing on January 4 after he left his Edgemead home at 3.30am to attend the Stragglers Beachcomber race at Strandfontein Pavilion, but did not arrive. His silver Toyota Corolla - registration number CA 453326 - was also missing.

Cape Times