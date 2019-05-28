Esethu Mcinjana, 23 was arrested for “taking a selfie” in Sea Point. Picture: Supplied

After a humiliating and traumatic experience at the hands of Sea Point police officers, Esethu Mcinjana yesterday received a second chance at the job interview she missed. The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)said it would reach out to the 23-year-old to probe alleged wrongful treatment.

Two police officers had approached Mcinjana while she was taking selfies in Sea Point on May 19 while waiting to be interviewed, and had searched her bag and questioned her on what she was doing in the area before arresting her.

The public has labelled the police officers’ conduct as reminiscent of apartheid, when black people were detained for being in so-called white areas.

Yesterday, Mcinjana said she had conquered her anxiety and returned to the area for the job interview after a good Samaritan had offered to accompany her.

“I think she read somewhere that I have this interview today and I was scared to come back to Sea Point, so she inboxed me and offered to drop me off. It was more of a writing test than an interview and hopefully I did well,” Mcinjana said.

The SAHRC’s Sibongiseni Tula said they would reach out to Mcinjana after she indicated she did not know the process to follow.

“From what we can see, clearly this act is a violation of one’s human rights. Commissioner Chris Nissen had indicated that the matter will be investigated. Ms Mcinjana has not yet laid a formal complaint with the SAHRC,” Tula said.

Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed an investigation into the incident was under way, and was being led by a senior official from the Cape Town cluster.

CAPE TIMES