Second suspect arrested after mass looting of Langa liquor store

Cape Town – A second suspect has been arrested after the mass looting of a Shoprite liquor store in Langa. Shortly after the incident, which took place at around 12.30pm, a 33-year-old woman from Gugulethu was arrested on Sunday afternoon, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said. In the evening, a 48-year-old man was arrested. In a 30-second video clip that went viral, residents were seen rushing in and out of the store, even with boxes of liquor. "Cape Town police have been hard at work tracing suspects after a liquor store was burgled and liquor looted in Langa on Sunday afternoon. "Shortly after the incident, a 33-year-old woman from Gugulethu, believed to be linked to the crime incident, was arrested.

"As part of ongoing tracing operations, a 48-year-old male suspect was arrested on Sunday evening.

"Both suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of burglary and theft. The latest arrest takes the number of suspects arrested in connection with the incident to two," said Potelwa.

He said the police deployment has since been reinforced in the area and the search for more suspects is continuing. A case of burglary at a business premises has been opened.

Anyone with information about the incident that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact the Crime Stop number, 08600 10111.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of bars, shebeens and shops selling liquor and cigarettes being targeted in the Goodwood area, with the Tops at Spar in Glenwood, for one, falling victim early on Thursday morning.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a case of burglary was opened for investigation following an incident that occurred at about 3.40am in Glenwood.

Cape Times



