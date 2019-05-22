The communities of Ocean View, Scarborough and surrounds gathered at Witsand to commemorate the life of David Wolfromm. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A second suspect has been arrested over the murder of 38-year-old Scarborough surfer David Wolfromm, whose body was found in the boot of his torched Nissan X-Trail. On Tuesday, the trial of Stoffel Wilschutt, 30, from Ocean View, was postponed to June 27 in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court for further investigation. Wilschutt abandoned his bail application.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the second suspect is due to appear in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of kidnapping, murder, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice.

Netwerk24 reported that a 38-year-old man from Philippi was arrested on Tuesday by a joint task force comprising police and a private security firm.

Wolfromm, a sustainable energy engineer, was attacked while returning to his vehicle after surfing on the evening of May 8. His attackers allegedly put him in the boot of his car, then drove off.

Ocean View police spokesperson Leon Fortuin told the Cape Argus the hijackers then gave two women a lift. On Slangkop Road, the women became aware someone was in the boot of the car and wanted to get out.

The men refused and, while distracted, crashed into another vehicle. Fortuin said the other driver gave chase.

“When they stopped, he saw four people get out (of the hijacked car). Two men pointed firearms, so the driver left. He watched from a distance and saw them search in the car, then set the car alight.”

Fortuin said it appeared that the victim was alive when the car was set alight.

Wilschutt will appear in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday with co-accused Mark Williams on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances in another case.



