Cape Town – Security measures have been increased to safeguard Go George buses amid ongoing threats allegedly from the local taxi industry, which has forced the company to limit its services for almost a week. Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Public Order Police Unit members and other officials were on the ground maintaining high visibility following reports of intimidation.

“The area is still tense with reports of intimidation towards bus commuters and employees. Police are on high alert with no violent reports yet.

“We are aware of a total shutdown that was planned in certain communities and members were deployed across the possible hotspots.”

The Go George buses were running limited services yesterday, with each bus having to be escorted by law enforcement officials to their destinations.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and want to assure our passengers that we are working to resolve the situation as best and as soon as possible.

“Passengers are advised to make alternative arrangements where possible,” the bus service said.

Thousands of taxi and bus commuters in Thembalethu and other areas have been hit hard by the local taxi strike.

Drivers forced the suspension of services last Wednesday in protest over alleged unfair treatment and intimidation by traffic officials.

Members of the Provincial Traffic Ghost Squad and taxi drivers were in a stand-off after 13 taxis were impounded for not being roadworthy.

The drivers and their bosses went on a rampage, allegedly torching two George municipal traffic patrol vehicles, petrol-bombing a private vehicle of a Go George bus service employee and a private vehicle belonging to a provincial traffic officer.

George municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said all spheres of government were committed to ongoing meaningful engagement to resolve the “impasse” as soon as possible.

Provincial Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant declared the area high-risk on Friday and announced that should the violence continue, it would be met with extraordinary measures.

These included closing the local taxi rank to protect commuters and secure infrastructure.

