Security companies sue Prasa for R25m over non-payment
Sechaba Protection Services, Chuma Security Services and Supreme Security Services, represented by Mark Hess Attorneys, have turned to the Western Cape High Court for a second time, saying they had been safeguarding trains and commuters without payment for three months.
The lawsuit came as bus company Autopax, a subsidiary of Prasa which operates bus liners city to city, is also struggling to pay its employees.
Staff reportedly only received a quarter of what they were owed at the end of last month.
Last week, the entire network of passenger trains in the province was suspended, causing chaos for thousands of commuters after Eskom disconnected power because of overdue payment of their Western Cape electricity account of R4m.
Chuma Security Services chief executive Sithethi Ngcwangu said that last month, employees went to the CCMA with the aim of getting a strike certificate. “Fortunately for me, the commissioner ruled against their wish and withdrew the case. This was because the company is under business rescue.
“I did not celebrate this small win because I know what it is to go to bed hungry. In the meantime, Prasa is mum about the payment.
“I have received threats from employees, which has put my life in danger,” said Ngcwangu.
According to court papers, the private companies cannot sustain the non-payment much longer.
Cape Times