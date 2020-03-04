Security companies sue Prasa for R25m over non-payment

Cape Town – The woes of embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) have worsened after three security companies filed a R25 million lawsuit against the parastatal for non-payment.

Sechaba Protection Services, Chuma Security Services and Supreme Security Services, represented by Mark Hess Attorneys, have turned to the Western Cape High Court for a second time, saying they had been safeguarding trains and commuters without payment for three months.

The lawsuit came as bus company Autopax, a subsidiary of Prasa which operates bus liners city to city, is also struggling to pay its employees.

Staff reportedly only received a quarter of what they were owed at the end of last month.

Last week, the entire network of passenger trains in the province was suspended, causing chaos for thousands of commuters after Eskom disconnected power because of overdue payment of their Western Cape electricity account of R4m.