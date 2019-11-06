According to the service providers, about 1100 security personnel who were deployed to safeguard train drivers, commuters and rail infrastructure along the northern, southern and central lines now stared unemployment in the face.
They don’t want to be named for fear of further intimidation against their employees.
“A new tender for private security services for Prasa was issued in April 2019. This tender was meant to be fully operational as of July. In the meantime, while the new tender was being operationalised, Prasa would make use of the existing service provider, which is us.
“However, the new tender was not finalised by July and Prasa issued month-to-month extensions letters to the service providers. The letters would come in advance indicating there was an extension of the upcoming month,” the companies jointly said.