Security guard held for alleged involvement in theft of government car from Kuils River court

Cape Town - Police have arrested a security guard and another suspect following the theft of a government vehicle from the Kuils River Magistrates’ Court. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said a swift reaction had led to the arrest of two suspects after they were found with the stolen government car and an illegal firearm.

“(SAPS) members were alerted of a government vehicle that was stolen at Kuils River Magistrates’ Court (on Sunday) night by a security guard on duty which was detected through its tracking device driving in Lwandle policing precinct,” Van Wyk said. Police immediately proceeded to search for the vehicle. “The members spotted the vehicle fitting the same description given to them driving in Nomzamo with two male occupants.

“Members followed them until they parked at shopping mall in Lwandle, where the members approached the vehicle tactically and informed the suspects to disembark (from) the vehicle,” Van Wyk said. When the officers searched the suspects, they found an unlicensed firearm in the possession of the passenger, who was still wearing his full security guard uniform. The two suspects, aged 21 and 38, were arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.