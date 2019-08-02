Sassa beneficiaries were left stranded after the Kuils River post office was robbed of an undisclosed amount on Thursday morning. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Security will be upgraded at SA post offices nationally after brazen criminals yesterday robbed three branches in Cape Town within the space of three hours while SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries queued for their payouts. The criminals made off with undisclosed amounts of cash from the Kenilworth, Kuilsriver and Hout Bay post offices.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the first robbery happened in Kuilsriver at about 7am.

"The incident occurred this morning when four armed men entered the premises and robbed the post office of an undisclosed amount of money,” said Rwexana. No injuries were reported during this incident.

An hour later, suspects stormed the Kenilworth post office on Mains Avenue.

“Three armed men entered the premises and threatened the complainants, and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No shooting was reported,” said Rwexana.

In Hout Bay at 10am, armed suspects also threatened staff before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"A Bantam bakkie that was used by the suspects was found abandoned close to the crime scene.”

No arrests had been made so far.

Rwexana said police were investigating whether the same suspects were responsible for all the incidents.

SA Post Office spokesperson Martie Gilchrist said customers had not had any of their belongings stolen.

“Any incident of this nature affects our service and we apologise sincerely for the inconvenience. These offices will be closed for a few days while employees working at those branches receive professional trauma counselling,” said Gilchrist.

In April, suspects robbed two other post offices, in Maitland and Kraaifontein, on Sassa payout days.

During June, the Brackenfell post office also become a target of criminals who were after Sassa payouts.

Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab yesterday referred media queries to the Post Office.

Meanwhile, Sassa has asked beneficiaries whose payments have been stopped to make an affidavit at their nearest police station. This after the agency stopped 6 000 payments In a move to combat fraud.

"The affidavit should confirm the correctness of bank details and account holder details. After making an affidavit, a beneficiary must take their bar-coded or smart card ID together with the completed affidavit to Sassa or the post office.

"Those using personal banks must bring along proof of banking details from their banks. Sassa wishes to apologise unreservedly for any convenience that might arise."

Cape Times