Cape Town – A 50-year-old man was expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court today in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old woman and malicious damage to property. Knysna police arrested the suspect just minutes after the brutal attack on the elderly woman in Sedgefield on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said a preliminary investigation suggested that the victim, identified as Lorna Hampson, was attacked at about 8pm by the suspect, who was armed with a hammer, just outside her home.

“Members found the body of the deceased on the sidewalk, in front of her house, covered in blood. She had already succumbed because of the extent of the injuries sustained and the blow to her head.”

Pojie said an autopsy had been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

“Two cases of malicious damage to property have been added to the murder case after the suspect allegedly assaulted, and damaged the vehicles of, members of the public who were first responders to the scene.”

Knysna Community Policing Forum chairperson Cheryl Britz said: “We are all shocked by the incident. Murder is not a common thing here.

"We are pleased with the swift arrest made by the police, which happened not long after the incident.

"And now we hope that justice will be served, and we are hoping for the best outcome.

“We will be at court and will be monitoring the case. We also want to offer our condolences to the family of the victim."

