File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Sean Kelly appeared in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court today in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old woman and malicious damage to property. Knysna police arrested the suspect just minutes after the alleged brutal attack on Noreen Hampson on the pavement in front of her Sedgefield home between 6 and 7pm on Saturday. Some of the neighbours had heard her scream and called the emergency services and the police.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said a preliminary investigation suggested that the suspect had been armed with a hammer. Hampson had sustained injuries to her head and body.

The motive for the attack is not known, but Netwerk24 reported that neighbours had previously complained about the 50-year-old Kelly's behaviour, who used to shout and swear a lot, and appeared unstable.

The case has been postponed to February 13 for a bail application.

“Members found the body of the deceased on the sidewalk, in front of her house, covered in blood. She had already succumbed because of the extent of the injuries sustained and the blow to her head,” Pojie said yesterday.

Pojie said an autopsy had been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

“Two cases of malicious damage to property have been added to the murder case after the suspect allegedly assaulted, and damaged the vehicles of, members of the public who were first responders to the scene.”

Knysna Community Policing Forum chairperson Cheryl Britz said yesterday: “We are all shocked by the incident. Murder is not a common thing here.

"We are pleased with the swift arrest made by the police, which happened not long after the incident.

"And now we hope that justice will be served, and we are hoping for the best outcome.

“We will be at court and will be monitoring the case. We also want to offer our condolences to the family of the victim."

Cape Times