Iziko Museum in Cape Town Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Iziko Museums of South Africa, in celebrating the country’s diverse heritage, will host a week-long cultural programme with free entry to selected museums. The in_herit FESTIVAL 2019, in collaboration with Afrofest, the Castle of Good Hope and Groot Constantia, starts on Monday, September 23, and runs until Sunday, September 29.

“Museums are dynamic, evolving spaces of exploration and discovery. Iziko has a significant role to play in connecting people, engendering respect for our heritage, building new knowledge, fostering creativity and showcasing the splendour of our world through our exhibitions and programmes,” said Rooksana Omar, chief executive of Iziko Museums of SA.

“The in_herit FESTIVAL speaks directly to our core business of conserving and keeping our heritage alive, providing tangible experiences reflective of our (her)stories, culture, tradition and art,” she said.

On Heritage Day, Iziko Museums will have demonstrations of indigenous games: an isiXhosa basket weaving workshop, fossil casting and Bee Aware!(ness) workshops, face painting, a photo booth, as well as live spiders and scorpion displays.

Toni Stuart’s performance “Eve-Krotoa’s Jazz suite, a poem in three movements” takes place at the Iziko Slave Lodge, where the exhibition Under the Cover of Darkness brings to light previously untold (her)stories of women enslaved at the Cape.

The Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome, an immersive, 360 degree perspective, 3D edu-tainment experience where virtual voyages come to life, will be half price on Heritage Day.

Shows exploring the furthest reaches of the universe, the depths of oceans, the inner workings of the human body, and the intricacies of atomic and chemical structures will be screened.

Programme activities are available online on the Iziko website, www.iziko.org.za, as well as via Iziko social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.