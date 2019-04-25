University of the Western Cape medical anthropology graduate Lubabalo Mdedetyana took on the contentious topic of medical male circumcision for his Master’s degree. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Xhosa men who have undergone voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) are viewed as political sell-outs who have deserted their identity, culture and ancestors in favour of a programme associated with whites and with Western cultural imperialism. This is according to research conducted by the University of the Western Cape medical anthropology graduate Lubabalo Mdedetyana, who took on the contentious topic of medical male circumcision for his Master’s degree.

His research, which led to him recently graduating, was titled “Medical Male Circumcision and Xhosa Masculinities: Tradition and Transformation”.

Mdedetyana said he took on the topic as he felt it would be of general interest to the general public.

“The research investigated Xhosa men’s perceptions of VMMC in Khayelitsha. It explored whether the introduction of VMMC as a form of an HIV prevention strategy had engendered shifts in constructions of masculinity and negative perceptions of men who had undergone VMMC.”

Previously, Xhosa men had to, and many still, undergo traditional male circumcision, or initiation, to be considered men.

To be “a man”, you had to undergo traditional circumcision, he found.

“Traditional initiation is something that is associated with the attainment of cultural personhood, based on the idea that one is made to be a man by the community, not privately by one’s own self.

“There is also the politicisation of VMMC in the community. Men who had undergone VMMC are viewed as political sell-outs.”

He said the findings were important as they shed some light on why there was a low uptake of VMMC in the country despite the amount of money spent on the project, including on campaigns to encourage males to take up the services.

According to Brothers For Life, a USAID-funded organisation that advocates health services for men, circumcision was one tool men could use to help prevent HIV.

“Learning more about the benefits and disadvantages of circumcision can help you make the call to get circumcised. Men living with HIV should know that getting circumcised has benefits for them too.

“Many men have doubts or questions about who can go for circumcision and whether they can circumcise all year round; we have the answers.”

The organisation said boys and teenagers can go for medical circumcision from the age of 10.

“Because medical male circumcision is performed in a medical and sterile setting by a trained professional, it is very safe.

"All government clinics and hospitals and the organisations that work with them... are strictly monitored by USAID and the Centres for Disease Control to ensure they provide the best medical male circumcision services possible.

“As long as you follow the wound care instructions, there are very little chances of any complications,” Brothers For Life said.

Cape Times